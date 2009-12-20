ICOBLOG

Sunday, December 20, 2009

Iconico.com Christmas and New Year's 40% Off

Iconico.com is planning a 40% off on almost all Iconico software products.

You can get huge savings on software like Screen Calipers, Data Extractor and Clipstory.

To get the discount simply enter the coupon code 200940OFF during the checkout process.

This promotion will last from 23 December 2009 until 3rd of January 2010, so hurry now as we won't be repeating it any time soon!

Posted by constantinflorea at 3:31 PM

