IcoBlog: SeaGreen Released The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

SeaGreen Released If you’ve ever tried to program a form in HTML from scratch, you already know that it’s not a very pleasant way to spend your weekend. You have to design the layout, program the code behind each element, upload your files to your server, and test, test, test. Even if you get your code up and running, you’ll still need to take time to review all of the incoming data and weed out spam! Today, there’s no need to ever code web forms by hand ever again – not with SeaGreen!



SeaGreen is the latest example of innovative, timesaving applications from Iconico, and it’s going to change your web programming life for the better! SeaGreen does all of the work for you, automatically creating online forms, MySQL databases, and administration modules, without any complex programming on your part! Just use the intuitive visual interface to design the layout of your form, arranging text boxes, radio buttons, dropdown menus, and more until it’s exactly as you envisioned it!

All that’s left for you to do is publish your form to your website with a few simple clicks. Handy wizards guide you through the process of integrating your form into your existing website. You can also use SeaGreen to produce standalone web forms on their own pages.



SeaGreen provides you with web form functionality that is vastly superior to coding forms by hand. For example, once your web form is up and running, you’ll receive email notifications every time someone enters information into your form. Worried about Spam? SeaGreen utilizes comprehensive field validation to ensure that the only data you receive will be good, clean, and valid! Try coding that kind of functionality manually!



When it comes to administering your form, SeaGreen anticipates your needs and provides you with the ultimate measure of control over all of your data. Everything that is collected by your SeaGreen web form is stored in your own database, located on your own web server. SeaGreen Software even lets you design the database administration module that you’ll use to query your database! And, of course, you’ll always be able to sort your data and export it to a CSV format file for use in other applications!



Stop wasting valuable productivity manually programming web forms! Use SeaGreen to automatically create stunning, effective, spam-proof forms and enjoy an immediate boost in productivity today!



SeaGreen runs on Windows XP and Vista

You may download the fully-functional 30-day trial

Single User license is only $149.00

We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee To see screenshots check out our

To see screenshots check out our Getting Started Guide and Online Help To see the movies click here