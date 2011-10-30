IcoBlog: Screen Shapes and Controls Released The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

There are many times that you need to convey the design of a website or application without needing to deliver a completely coded solution. By working with your clients to define what they expect to see before you spend significant time working in the wrong direction, you'll be able to save time, increase efficiency, and achieve the ultimate in customer satisfaction!Today, one simple application will revolutionize the way you approach website and application design. Screen Shapes and Controls lets you quickly and easily create "scenes" consisting of all kinds of freeform and geometric shapes, fully customizable with respect to colors, opacity, background imagery, movement and more. Even better, you can add a number of Windows form controls to any of your shapes with a simple click of the mouse. The result? Easy mockups that lead to even faster code development.Screen Shapes and Controls gives you an easy way to show customers how a proposed application or website will look and behave, without the need for any technical expertise or programming. On the other hand, if you're a client, you can use Screen Shapes and Controls to give your programmer a good idea of what you want the finished product to look like – it's a lot better than scribbling on a whiteboard!With Screen Shapes and Controls, you'll be able to store your favorite scenes for quick and easy retrieval, giving you the ability to quickly modify them to create new scenes with the same basic elements. And when you've created a scene and you want to show it off to a programmer or client, you can publish it as an XML file on your website, so that it's viewable from any web connection.The ability to transform your visions into working prototypes makes Screen Shapes and Controls a valuable part of your development workflow!Screen Shapes and Controls runs on Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7