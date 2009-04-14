Tuesday, April 14, 2009
New Jobs Forum for Software Marketing Resource
We've added a new Jobs section to the Software Marketing Resource Community Forums. Please feel free to post any new job offers that you may have, including requests for marketing services.
http://www.softwaremarketingresource.com/forum/viewforum.php?f=19
