Thursday, April 23, 2009
Line Reader v2.0 Released
Version 2 of the Line Reader has been released. The line reader turns your mousepointer into a line, making it extremely easy to read through long paragraphs of text. With this release we've added some new features to speed your reading.
The application now includes saved profiles, a muli-line capability, keyboard nudge control and auto scrolling lines. We've also added the capability to change the way the line itself functions, inverting the text beneath it, or using a number of graphical effects. Just take a look at our new movies of the Line Reader in action and you'll see how useful this application really is.
Line Reader runs on Windows XP and Vista.
To see screenshots check out our Getting Started Guide.
Find Out More about Line Reader.
- You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need
- Single User license is only $19.50
- We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee
