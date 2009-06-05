ICOBLOG

IcoBlog: UltimaCalc come to Iconico.com

The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

Friday, June 5, 2009

UltimaCalc come to Iconico.com

UltimaCalcWe're thrilled to announce that UltimaCalc has come to Iconico.com! UltimaCalc represents a new turning point in the evolution of calculator applications, letting scientists, engineers, researchers, and students tackle complex and sophisticated computations that simply aren’t possible using other calculators.

Other calculator applications suffer from limited functionality due to lack of scope. UltimaCalc delivers the superior calculator experience by allowing you to open new UltimaCalc windows that are specifically designed for specialized calculations. The results obtained using these tools can be saved and opened in the main UltimaCalc window.

UltimaCalc isn't just a numerical calculator, it can also plot functions and draw charts:

Solve Triangles UltimaCalc charts

Using these dedicated tools, you can:
  • Perform symbolic algebra
  • Calculate standard deviation
  • Calculate regression and least squares fit
  • Solve simultaneous linear and non-linear equations
  • Minimize or optimize the values of any given expression
  • Plot up to eight functions at a time, with export to image file
  • Calculate the real roots of polynomials
  • Solve for the solution of a triangle
  • Create many types of charts, with export to image file
  • Calculate navigation routes between two points
And that's just an abbreviated list!

UltimaCalc runs on Windows XP and Vista.
  • You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need
  • Single User license is only $29.95
  • We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee
Download UltimaCalc Read More
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 6:38 PM
Labels:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom) Subscribe to FeedSubscribe to Feed

Iconico, Inc. Software Stores

Accurate Design and Development Software

24 Hour Discount Deals on Fantastic Software Applications

Iconico, Inc. Software Services

You Wrote the Code, Now How do you Sell it?

Our Official Blog

© copyright 2004-2009 Iconico, Inc. All Rights Reserved