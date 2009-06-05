IcoBlog: UltimaCalc come to Iconico.com The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

UltimaCalc come to Iconico.com We're thrilled to announce that



Other calculator applications suffer from limited functionality due to lack of scope. UltimaCalc delivers the superior calculator experience by allowing you to open new UltimaCalc windows that are specifically designed for specialized calculations. The results obtained using these tools can be saved and opened in the main UltimaCalc window.



UltimaCalc isn't just a numerical calculator, it can also plot functions and draw charts:







Using these dedicated tools, you can: Perform symbolic algebra

Calculate standard deviation

Calculate regression and least squares fit

Solve simultaneous linear and non-linear equations

Minimize or optimize the values of any given expression

Plot up to eight functions at a time, with export to image file

Calculate the real roots of polynomials

Solve for the solution of a triangle

Create many types of charts, with export to image file

Calculate navigation routes between two points And that's just an abbreviated list!



UltimaCalc runs on Windows XP and Vista. You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need

Single User license is only $29.95

