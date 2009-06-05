Friday, June 5, 2009
UltimaCalc come to Iconico.com
We're thrilled to announce that UltimaCalc has come to Iconico.com! UltimaCalc represents a new turning point in the evolution of calculator applications, letting scientists, engineers, researchers, and students tackle complex and sophisticated computations that simply aren’t possible using other calculators.
Other calculator applications suffer from limited functionality due to lack of scope. UltimaCalc delivers the superior calculator experience by allowing you to open new UltimaCalc windows that are specifically designed for specialized calculations. The results obtained using these tools can be saved and opened in the main UltimaCalc window.
UltimaCalc isn't just a numerical calculator, it can also plot functions and draw charts:
Using these dedicated tools, you can:
- Perform symbolic algebra
- Calculate standard deviation
- Calculate regression and least squares fit
- Solve simultaneous linear and non-linear equations
- Minimize or optimize the values of any given expression
- Plot up to eight functions at a time, with export to image file
- Calculate the real roots of polynomials
- Solve for the solution of a triangle
- Create many types of charts, with export to image file
- Calculate navigation routes between two points
UltimaCalc runs on Windows XP and Vista.
- You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need
- Single User license is only $29.95
- We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee
