Friday, July 31, 2009

Software Industry Conference 2009

This year's 2009 Software Industry Conference was no disappointment. With some great speakers and great company it was an excellent chance to put some faces to names that we knew only by email and newsgroup postings. This year we spent a lot of time talking in the hospitality suites, here's who was on hand:
Nico and Roger hang out in the BitsDuJour exhibition booth on Friday night. We had a lot of familiar faces and some new ones stop by, a really great night.
We had some tasty "bytes" on offer on the exhibition night too.
Nico chats with Oliver Grahl, who tops the BitsDuJour leaderboard of top sellers for PDF Annotator
Mike Dulin cracks jokes at the ASP Luncheon.
Most of the e-commerce providers were on hand at the SIC this year. We caught up with the new e-commerce company UpClick.
Rik Roberts shows how a real man should perform at the Shareware Industry Awards.
Alexander said...
Thanks for the information on the IT conference. The information which I have gathered from the conference helped me to get good job opportunity and to improve my skills.
February 25, 2010 at 6:40 AM

