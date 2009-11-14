IcoBlog: Window Nudger Released The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

Find Out More about Window Nudger. Believe it or not, but there are times when using a mouse can actually be counterproductive! Is your mouse old, broken, or just acting strangely? Has the clutter on your desk forced you to confine your working area to just a tiny sliver of open desktop? Have you ever tried to work on a laptop on one of those tiny airline seatback trays? Sure, laptops have touchpads, but wouldn’t it be just easier, and more productive, if you never had to take your fingers off of your keyboard? Window Nudger is the perfect tool for the keyboard warrior in all of us! Imagine being able to move, resize, cascade, tile, drag and hide any application window using simple hotkey combinations! Window Nudger even lets you set the distance between cascaded and tiled windows. Window Nudger is the smart choice for anyone who’d rather not fuss with a mouse to perform common Windows tasks!Window Nudger runs on Windows XP and Vista.To see screenshots check out our Getting Started Guide