Domain Extractor Basic Released Those of you who are in the business of researching and maintaining lists of domain names know how cumbersome that research can get. Who hasn’t had to pore over the source code for a website to pick out legitimate domain names? Not to mention the fact that you often have to work even harder to identify subdomains, as well as domains that have extensions other than .com or .net.





Domain Extractor Basic provides you with the fastest, easiest, and most common-sense approach to gathering lists of domain names. Just browse to any site on the Internet and obtain a list of all of the domain names on that site with a single click! Then, with another click, export those domain names to a text file.

With Domain Extractor Basic, you never need to experience the frustration of researching non-commercial international subdomain names ever again. Using the convenient Wizard or User generated patterns, you can customize Domain Extractor Basic to scan the target website for domains with up to 50 subdomains, and with extensions ranging from 1 to 20 characters. For example, if you wanted to harvest all of the 2-character domains from a site (such as those from Russia (*.ru), Canada (*.cn), or the Netherlands (*.nl), but not *.com or *.net names), you would set the number of characters in the extension to ‘2’. If you wanted to extract only a specific domain extension, Domain Extractor Basic lets you do that, as well. There’s power in flexibility!

For really specific searches, you can customize your own search pattern, using combinations of alphanumeric ranges, domain numbers, and extension character counts. Domain Extractor Basic gives you the ability to perform domain pattern searches that are as specific or general as your needs dictate.



Stop wasting valuable productivity performing manual domain name collection! Use Domain Extractor Basic to get more work done, in less time than you ever thought possible!



Domain Extractor Basic runs on Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7 * You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need

* Single User license is only $9.50

* We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee

