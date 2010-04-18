IcoBlog: Image Filter Pro 100 Released The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

Image Filter Pro 100 Released Just imagine – you’ve been tasked with maintaining a website that’s laden with images, and you need a way to be able to capture those images quickly so that you can work on them. Well, how would you like the ability to capture all of the images on any website, in just a few clicks of your mouse? Even better, how great would it be to wield the power to apply multiple filters and special effects to entire libraries of images, automatically?



Today, one simple application will instantly streamline your workflow when it comes to acquiring and editing digital images. Image Filter Pro 100, the latest in a great series of applications from Iconico, lets you save all of the images off of any website, plus gives you the ability to apply multiple filters to your images, condensing hours of toil into just a few minutes of effort.



Image Filter Pro 100 was designed with the needs of web designers in mind, providing a one-stop solution to the dilemma of acquiring large libraries of digital image content and applying multiple layers of filters, corrections, and other transformations to meet client demands. Just use the integrated browser to navigate to the web page that contains your desired images, and Image Filter Pro 100 automatically extracts all of the image files to your computer! From there, you can apply any combination of over 100 filters.



With Image Filter Pro 100 , you’ll be able to store collections of filters in Filter Groups, with the power to apply them all in a single click, either to individual images or entire folders using batch processing. With over 100 filters to choose from, including a vast selection of color filters, transforms, HSL filters, and edge detectors, you’ll be able to implement site-wide changes to your images using just a few clicks.



Once you’ve saved an image using Image Filter Pro 100 , you’ll be able to view all of the properties of that image, including its dimensions, pixel count, RGB values, Saturation, Luminance, and other color palette information. It all adds up to a wealth of data that you can use to make intelligent, informed design decisions!



Image Filter Pro 100 runs on Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7.

