Thursday, August 12, 2010
Join us at the Affiliate Summit
Summer is conference season, which means a lot of travel. We're happy that next week is the Affiliate Summit, and even happier that it's on our home turf in New York City. The Affiliate Summit East 2010 runs from August 15th to 17th and is a major event of the affiliate industry, in fact, it's huge. So if you want to escape the crowd this is your chance to meet me us in person.
So if you're making the trip please drop us a note and we'll be happy to meet up and show you our home town.
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 1:18 PM
Labels: affiliates, conferences
