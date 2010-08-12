Join us at the Affiliate Summit

Summer is conference season, which means a lot of travel. We're happy that next week is the Affiliate Summit, and even happier that it's on our home turf in New York City. Theruns from August 15th to 17th and is a major event of the affiliate industry, in fact, it's hugeSo if you want to escape the crowd this is your chance to meet me us in person.

So if you're making the trip please drop us a note and we'll be happy to meet up and show you our home town.