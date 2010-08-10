IcoBlog: Website Styler Released The official Blog of Iconico & SoftwareMarketingResource

Website Styler Released If you’ve ever tried to redesign the layout of a web page in HTML, you already know that it can be a very long process of trial and error. Even using a WYSIWYG editor doesn’t guarantee that things will go smoothly! Today, you have the power to redesign the style of any web page using your mouse to click, drag, and reposition elements - with Website Styler!



Website Styler is the latest example of innovative, timesaving applications from Iconico, and it’s going to revolutionize the way you approach web site layout! Website Styler lets you select ANY element on ANY web site just by clicking it with your mouse – then lets you easily modify the properties of that element on the fly! Change fonts, font sizes, formatting, alignment, and more! For images and buttons, one click of a checkbox gives you the ability to drag and drop image elements anywhere on the page! Just use the intuitive visual interface to design the layout of your form until it’s exactly as you envisioned it, then save your work as an HTML file.



Website Styler provides you with web layout functionality that is vastly superior to making changes to HTML code by hand. Before, if you wanted to change the properties of a particular element, you’d have to locate that element in your HTML code, make your adjustments, then reload the page into a browser to see your changes. With Website Styler, just one click gets you access to any element’s properties, and your changes are immediately reflected in the integrated browser! Change foreground and background colors, fonts, or formatting – then watch as the browser window updates to display your changes. Website Styler gives you a quicker, easier way to make changes to web site elements.



Stop wasting valuable productivity manually programming changes to web site layout! Use Website Styler to create stunning redesigns with a flick of your wrist and a click of your mouse!



Website Styler runs on Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7 You may download the feature limited trial, and evaluate the software for as long as you need

Single User license is only $19.50

We offer a risk free 30 day money back guarantee To see screenshots check out our



